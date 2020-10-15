Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.10

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.10 and traded as low as $25.40. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.