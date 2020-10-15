Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $20.61. Citizens shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 3,179 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 219.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.