Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £117.80 Price Target

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £117.80 ($153.91) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.19 ($142.66).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 9,404 ($122.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,410 ($122.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,530.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,237.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.