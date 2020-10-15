Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €275.00 ($323.53) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MEURV. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

