ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,795.24 ($62.65).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock opened at GBX 4,825 ($63.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,053.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,511.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.53. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

