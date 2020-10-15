Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €15.91 ($18.71) on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.52.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

