Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.77 and traded as low as $11.26. Gray Television shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 3,232 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.