Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €155.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.36 ($175.72).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €131.30 ($154.47) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €136.85 and a 200-day moving average of €142.73.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

