ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €375.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €375.00 ($441.18) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €334.50 ($393.53).

