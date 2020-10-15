ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €375.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €375.00 ($441.18) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €334.50 ($393.53).

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citizens Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88
Citizens Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88
Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com a £117.80 Price Target
Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com a £117.80 Price Target
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
ASOS Plc Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
ASOS Plc Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA
Gray Television Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77
Gray Television Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report