Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 375 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 380.14.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Analyst Recommendations for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citizens Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88
Citizens Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88
Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com a £117.80 Price Target
Barclays Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com a £117.80 Price Target
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
ASOS Plc Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
ASOS Plc Given a GBX 4,825 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for AXA
Gray Television Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77
Gray Television Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.77


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report