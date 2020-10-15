Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 375 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 380.14.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.