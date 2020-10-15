KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $23.19 on Thursday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

