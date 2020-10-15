KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Investec downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.12 on Thursday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

