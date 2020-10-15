KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KZMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

KZMYY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

