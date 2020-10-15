Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Redburn Partners

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Redburn Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BF/B has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98.

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Analyst Recommendations for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B)

