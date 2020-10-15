Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Shares of BIDU opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

