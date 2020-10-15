Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lion alerts:

LIOPF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. Lion has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.46 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Lion will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

Further Reading: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion (LIOPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.