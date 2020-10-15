Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Brainsway alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Brainsway has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainsway stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.19% of Brainsway worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.