Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.16. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

