BidaskClub Upgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to “Strong-Buy”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

CAMT opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Camtek by 516.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

