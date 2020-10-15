Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

