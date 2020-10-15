Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Catena Media plc Short Interest Update
Catena Media plc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited Grows By 183.3%
Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited Grows By 183.3%
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Short Interest Update
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Short Interest Update
Zedge Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zedge Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report