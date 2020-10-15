Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Grows By 183.3%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PHPYF opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pushpay from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app. The company provides engagement, payments, and administration solutions, which enables its customers to enhance participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

