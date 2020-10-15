BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 774.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 494,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 438,362 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

