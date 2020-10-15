Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

SAMG stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.