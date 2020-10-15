Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OJSCY opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

