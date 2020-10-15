Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Zedge has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.10.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

