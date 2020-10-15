Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Drops By 56.6%

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MHTX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Manhattan Scientifics
