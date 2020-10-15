Short Interest in Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Drops By 56.6%

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MHTX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

