Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCEKF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEKF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

