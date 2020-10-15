Virtus Investment Partners Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.94 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

VRTS stock opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $159.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

