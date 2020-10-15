Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.55. Identiv shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 25,668 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

