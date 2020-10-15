NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.89 on Thursday. NuCana has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.