Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.