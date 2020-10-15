Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Increases By 184.6%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NDP opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides purchased 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $177,446.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc purchased 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $119,690.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,947 shares of company stock worth $591,733.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

