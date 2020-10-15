Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Increases By 184.6%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NDP opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
In related news, major shareholder Fund Qp Lp Aristides purchased 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $177,446.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aristides Capital Llc purchased 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $119,690.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,947 shares of company stock worth $591,733.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
