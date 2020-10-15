Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 187.6% in September

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,048,700 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the September 15th total of 3,145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.8 days.
OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Grupo Mexico has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
Grupo Mexico Company Profile
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.