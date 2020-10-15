Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 187.6% in September

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,048,700 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the September 15th total of 3,145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Grupo Mexico has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

