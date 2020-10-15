HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,683,800 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the September 15th total of 2,722,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on NLLSF shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

