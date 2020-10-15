Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BBW opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

