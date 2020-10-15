INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE IHIT opened at $7.99 on Thursday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

