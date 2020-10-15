INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 182.8% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE IHIT opened at $7.99 on Thursday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
