AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVP stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. AVP has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

