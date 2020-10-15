Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

SRRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their daily needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.