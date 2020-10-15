Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

SRRTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their daily needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Catena Media plc Short Interest Update
Catena Media plc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited Grows By 183.3%
Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited Grows By 183.3%
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Short Interest Update
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Short Interest Update
Zedge Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zedge Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report