Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Rises By 187.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $7,748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 383,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 256,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

