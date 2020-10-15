Short Interest in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases By 186.0%

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the September 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 142.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 462.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

