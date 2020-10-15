Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 57.5% in September

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 190.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 51.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pampa Energia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

