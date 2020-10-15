Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.34. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

