Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.43. Sappi shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 5,080 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Sappi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sappi Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.