Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Speed Commerce Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,915 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

