Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.28

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.28 and traded as low as $21.90. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 2,207 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $182,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,985 shares of company stock worth $88,677. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 105.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

