Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.72. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

