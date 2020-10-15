Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.44

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $12.68. Kromek Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 1,925,029 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $37.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.44.

In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

