VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $682.33

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $682.33 and traded as low as $651.95. VP shares last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 200,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 638.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.33.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

