88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.32. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 9,451,029 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

