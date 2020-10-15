SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.41

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.41 and traded as low as $16.76. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 50,569 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get SEKISUI HOUSE L/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.